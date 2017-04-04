St. John’s city councillor wants female police chief

A St. John’s city councilor is weighing in on who should be the next Chief of the RNC, and Jonathan Galgay says it should be a woman.

In a letter this week to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Police Association, Galgay says it is time for Police Chief Bill Janes to step aside. He went on to say while qualifications are paramount for the RNC job, and the new police chief should be a woman.

The candidate he’s supporting is Marlene Jesso as the province’s top cop.

Jesso has over 33 years policing experience, including a decade enforcing federal drug laws. She worked undercover, and in 2014 was appointed officer in charge of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, a joint RCMP-RNC team.

Jesso has overseen many highly successful investigations dealing with illegal drugs and organized crime.

The province’s independent appointments commission will decide on a new chief. Bill Janes leaves office in June.