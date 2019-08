Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the Royal St. John’s Regatta on Wednesday, but it wasn’t all fun and games for the PM. He also had a private meeting with premier Dwight Ball, where the top issue was rate mitigation for Muskrat Falls. The province is looking for $200 million a year from Ottawa to offset rising power rates, but Ball says that number could go higher, and might not be known for certain until after construction is finished. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

