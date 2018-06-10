Adam Holwell capped his junior hockey career with a Memorial Cup victory. Could his next step lead him to the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers? NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.