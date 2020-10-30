The man who led the inquiry into the 2009 Cougar helicopter crash has died.

Justice Robert Wells had a long career in law and politics. He served as a cabinet minister in the Frank Moores government in the 1970s and was appointed as a judge to the Supreme Court in the 1980s.

In 2010-11, he led the offshore helicopter safety inquiry into the events around the crash of Cougar Helicopters Flight 491.

Wells’ son, Sen. David Wells, announce his death on Twitter, saying he passed away peacefully at the Health Sciences Centre at the age of 87.