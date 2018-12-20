The price of gasoline dropped below $1 a litre at Costco on Thursday. The PUB lowered the regulated maximum in the St. John’s area to $1.11 a litre, but Costco was selling for 99.9 cents.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.