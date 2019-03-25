Former PUB chair Andy Wells is not happy with the answers coming from government about the reliability of Muskrat Falls power. Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady has said the government will rely on the recommendation of the Public Utilities Board after it reviews a reliability report by Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. But Wells says that’s not good enough. If another billion dollars in backup generation must be built on the Avalon Peninsula to avoid the possibility of rotating blackouts, then Wells wants to see it factored into the government’s rate mitigation plan.

