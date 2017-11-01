The family of Cortney Lake issued a statement Wednesday on the death of her former boyfriend, Philip Smith.

“Our condolences go out to the family of Philip Smith. We understand too well the heartbreak of sudden and tragic loss of a loved one.

“We acknowledge that no one has been charged in connection with Cortney’s disappearance and murder. However, if Philip Smith was in fact involved, we hope he left information that will lead us to her.

“We continue to plead with those who have information pertinent to Cortney’s disappearance and murder to please contact police or Crimestoppers. Our family needs to honour Cortney with the dignity of a proper goodbye.

Sources tell NTV News that Smith was found dead on Wednesday.

The RCMP would not formally confirm or deny Smith’s death, but they say they are investigating a sudden death in the Bellevue Beach area. Police say there is no risk to public safety, but cannot provide more information at this time.

The RNC, along Rovers, Avalon Wolverines Central and Avalon search and rescue crews gathered in the Bellevue area on Wednesday afternoon. They were focusing their “evidence” search behind a cabin said to belong to the family of Philip Smith.

Lake has been missing since June 7 and the RNC believe she was murdered. Smith had been charged with breaching court orders to stay away from Lake and her mother, but nobody had been charged with Lake’s murder.

Lake last seen alive getting into a truck on Michener Avenue. Smith later admitted to picking up lake that day.

Sheriff’s officers had been trying to serve papers on Smith to attend court, but had trouble finding him. Lisa Lake posted on Facebook Tuesday that the papers had been served on Smith. He was to appear on court for a peace bond application on Nov. 7.