Today marks the one year anniversary since Cortney Lake was last seen. The 24-year-old was last seen getting into a pickup truck which was owned by her former boyfriend, Philip Smith.

Last fall, Smith committed suicide and shortly after that police revealed he was their only suspect. A church service was held this morning to remember the young woman. The RNC says the case remains an active investigation.

The family plans to resume their search Saturday and will announce details over the next day. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.