On Friday, we reported that Dump Depot, one of two commercial waste haulers in central, was bankrupt and the assets acquired by PBO Industrial. Today however, the previous owner of Dump Depot, Paul Dalley says the company did not fold nor was in bankruptcy. Dump Depot says the deal was a mutually agreed upon sale of assets. The employees of Dump Depot have been laid off and there’s still no word on whether they’ll be rehired under the new arrangement. We apologize for any misunderstanding.

