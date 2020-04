It’s been six weeks since mourners gathered at a St. John’s funeral home to console one another during a difficult time. Little did anyone know it would be the starting point of one of Canada’s largest COVID-19 clusters with more than 170 people infected. Bill Woolridge was one of the people who contracted the coronavirus. On Thursday, he shared his story during the government’s daily COVID-19 briefing. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.