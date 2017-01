Around 6:45PM on Wednesday, RNC in Corner Brook responded to a report of assault in the Townsite area. It was determined that a 21-year old female was assaulted by a 14-year old male known to her. After investigating, police arrested the teenager and charged him with Assault, Breach of Undertaking, and Breach of Probation. He has been held for court today. The victim received minor injuries during the incident.