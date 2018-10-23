A 16-year old female is in custody and expected to appear in court this morning after two similar incidents of Mischief in less than five hours on Monday. The first happened just before 12:30pm, when police responded to the Humber Road area and arrested the youth for one count of Mischief to Property and two counts of Breach of Probation Orders. She was then released to appear in court at a later date.

Then, at 5:20pm, RNC received a second report of Mischief to Property on Humber Road. The teen was then charged with an additional one count of Mischief to Property and two counts of Breach of Probation Orders. She was then arrested and detained to appear in Youth Court in the morning.