Monday evening, RNC in Corner Brook stopped multiple drivers speeding excessively, including two that were going 150km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway. The first incident happened at 9:20pm when officers stopped a 37-year old driver from Nova Scotia on the TCH near Watson’s Pond. The second was a 20-year old from Corner Brook stopped at 10:35pm on the highway near the Riverside Drive exit. Both drivers were ticketed for speeding in excess 31-50km/h over the posted speed limit. The RNC is reminding the public that they continue to enforce speeding violations within city limits.

-Advertisement-