Police on the west coast are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. RNC are looking for 31-year old Scott Osmond, who was last seen around 3am on Thursday in the area of Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook. He is described as 5’6”, 230lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair in a Mohawk and was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater and pants. Police have concerns for his safety and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the RNC.

