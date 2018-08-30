Corner Brook RNC are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 74-year old Reginald Hayward. A family member contacted police on Wednesday, saying Reginald had not been seen since 9:00pm on August 28th. He is described as 6’3″, 210lbs with grey hair on the sides and bald on top. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a plaid blue short sleeve collared shirt. Reginald may be driving a blue 2007 Dodge Caravan, license plate HNL 970. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RNC.

-Advertisement-