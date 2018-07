Around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon Corner Brook RNC were notified of a break and entry at residence on O’Connell drive. Numerous items were reportedly taken during the home invasion including a television, smartphone and prescription meds. The burglary occurred sometime between July 19th and 23rd while the home was vacant for the weekend. No suspects have been identified and investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

-Advertisement-