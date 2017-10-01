One witness approached patrolling officers on Broadway in CB last night to report an assault that took place on Caribou road near 2:00 a.m. The male indicated that he saw another assault a woman in the area, the accused male then left the scene in a taxi. RNC were quick to locate the cab, a 31 year-old male was then arrested and charged with assault. The 25 year-old female victim was not injured during the incident. The attacker was known to the woman; he remains in custody and will appear in court today.

