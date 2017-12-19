The Corner Brook Municipal Budget was unanimously approved by public council on Monday.
Revenues and expenditures are balanced at $35,059,600. This represents an increase of $412,300 or 1.19% over the 2017 budget.
Key themes in Budget 2018 include:
-No increase in the mil rate, no increased fees
-Increased transparency & better communication with citizens
-Taking the lead in economic development and tourism
-Responsible fiscal and asset management
-Investing in infrastructure and recreation
-Phasing out of poll tax
