Corner Brook City Hall and the SPCA have come to terms on an agreement that paves the way for a new animal shelter in the city and the eventual closure of the municipal animal pound. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.