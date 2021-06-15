Corner Brook RCMP are actively searching for 31-year-old Shane Ruth of Hughes Brook who is believed to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Ruth is also believed to be under the influence of alcohol and was last seen shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, driving a light grey/silver 2018 Hyundai Tucson with NL plate JJX 118.

RCMP NL asks the public not approach Ruth and to report any sightings of him or the vehicle to Corner Brook RCMP at 709-637-4433 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (TIPS is 8477), by Secure Web Tips at www.nlcrimestoppers.com, or by downloading the free and secure mobile app. Search the App Store for “P3 Tips”. Electronic tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are encrypted, entirely confidential and completely anonymous.