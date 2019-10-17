Police in Corner Brook are seeking the publics assistance in locating two missing teenagers.

14-year-old Abigail Pike and 17-year-old Brandon Park were last seen in the Curling Street area of Corner Brook on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 8:40 pm.

Abigail is described as being 5’2″, 100 pounds, with brown/ginger hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and sneakers.

Brandon is described as being 5’6″, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

Police are concerned for both Abigail and Brandon’s well being – and anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact the RNC.