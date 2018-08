Just before 2:30pm on Thursday, RNC in Corner Brook received a tip of a possible impaired driver in the Humber Road area. After investigation, a 54-year old man was arrested and charged with Impaired Driving and Driving with in Excess of 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The vehicle was impounded and the man was issued a driving suspension, then released to appear in court at a later date.

