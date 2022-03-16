A 55-year-old man died in Corner Brook Wednesday after an industrial accident.

Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an industrial accident in the area of Griffin Drive. The Corner Brook Fire Department was on scene and providing medical assistance. The man was transported to Western Memorial Regional Hospital by paramedics, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Occupational Health and Safety and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been notified; and, the investigation will continue in order to determine the cause of the sudden death.