Corner Brook man arrested in U.K. child luring case

The RNC and RCMP Combined Forces Unit have arrested and charged a 34-year-old resident of Corner Brook with luring an underage girl online from the United Kingdom.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the NL Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at the man’s Corner Brook home.

The investigation was a result of United Kingdom police learning a teenage female in that country had been victimized online with the offence originating in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The man arrested is expected back in provincial court this afternoon.

Meanwhile, police are encouraging parents to be fully aware of their children’s online activities.