Members of Corner Brook City Council are considering a measure that could see more money on their pay stubs. But because of a change in federal tax codes, the move isn’t viewed as a pay raise. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.