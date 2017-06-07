The Rotary Arts Centre in Corner Brook is hosting a Tony Awards viewing party to see how “Come From Away” does with its seven nominations. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
broken clouds
8°C
9°
7°
76%
1.5kmh
75%
Thu
6°
Fri
16°
Sat
8°
Sun
10°
Mon
10°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.