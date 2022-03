Breaking news at this hour. A Cormorant helicopter has crashed at Gander’s air force base. NTV News has learned the CH-149 helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon.

NTV’s Jodi Cooke has learned the tail of the helicopter appears to be missing, and the aircraft is lying on its side. A number of emergency vehicles are at the scene, including fire and rescue vehicles.

There’s no word yet on injuries.

NTV will provide more information as it becomes available.