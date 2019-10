Molson Coors Canada is brewing Coors Banquet in Newfoundland and relaunching it as Coors Original.

Newfoundland will be the first province to brew the Golden, Colorado beer, and with Newfoundland being the first to brew the beer in Canada, it means Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will be the first to taste the beer brewed here.

The Coors Original will be brewed in St. John’s at the Molson Coors Brewery.