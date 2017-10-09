It was an exceptionally warm October day across much of Newfoundland and Labrador! Many areas saw record highs, and highs into the teens and 20s. Colder air begins to move into Labrador tomorrow, and will push across Newfoundland by Wednesday. Highs by mid and late week will be in the single numbers, with flurries possible in Labrador and the higher elevations of western Newfoundland. Warmer air comes back for the weekend.

NEWFOUNDLAND FORECAST

TONIGHT: Skies turn cloudy across the Island, as the remnants of Hurricane Nate move out of the Northeastern United States and toward Newfoundland and Labrador. Showers and light rain will develop after midnight along the South and southwest coasts of the Island. Lows between 9 and 12. Winds are light from the southwest.

TUESDAY: Morning showers and light rain along the South and southwest coasts will spread north and east throughout the day. Areas along the West Coast, Central and eastern Newfoundland will see rain and showers developing during the afternoon. The southern half of the Northern Peninsula will see showers, while northern areas will stay mostly dry. Rainfall amounts for most areas less than 10 mm, except near Port aux Basques, where up to 15 mm is possible. Highs between 15 and 20. Risk of thundershowers southeast (including the Avalon) during the afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Risk of morning showers across eastern and northeastern Newfoundland. The West Coast will see onshore showers develop into the afternoon. Higher elevations will see flurries and/or graupel mixing in at times. Much cooler with highs near 10. Breezy wind winds from the north and northwest.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. Rain showers mix with snow and/or graupel in the higher elevations of the West Coast. Highs near 8. Breezy with winds from the northwest.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs between 10 and 15. Coolest in the east and north.

SATURDAY: Warmer air spreads across the Island, along with increased humidity. Highs return to the middle and upper teens, under mostly cloudy skies. Showers likely along the West Coast.

LABRADOR FORECAST

TONIGHT: Rain will develop from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Labrador City and Wabush after midnight, as a cold front sinks southwards. Areas along the coast are partly to mostly cloudy and dry. Lows in the north near 1. The rest of the Big Land will have lows between 5 and 10. Rainfall amounts up to 5 mm in the west.

TUESDAY: Rain likely for most areas, except in the north where showers are likely. In the west, rain will taper to showers during the afternoon. High for most areas near 10. Temperatures in the west will fall into the mid single numbers by mid to late afternoon, behind the eastward moving cold front.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and flurries. Highs near 5. Breezy with winds from the northwest.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and flurries. Highs near 5. Breezy with winds from the northwest.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and cloud in the east and north, with rain developing late in the day in the west. Milder with highs between 6 and 10 (coolest in the east).

SATURDAY: Showers across much of Labrador. Milder with highs near 10.