Disbarred and convicted of fraud over $5,000 in 2015, Bill Parsons has taken to gofundme to raise cash to allow him to once again become a lawyer. Bill Parsons hasn’t practice law in 16 years. He once represented property development Myles-Leger before it collapsed. Over four years, $1.3 million was unaccounted for. The money did not go to Parsons, but he plead guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison. The judge said Parsons abused his position of trust as a lawyer. Last week, Parsons set up a gofundme page saying that his clients were generally very satisfied with his services and that he was known as a good and ethical lawyer. He blames his downfall on his devotion to the individuals who operated Myles-Leger who were his friends. He says he wants to practice law again and that he can provide an ethical service to his clients.

