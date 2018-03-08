Talks between CUPE and the provincial government have reached an impasse. Finance Minister Tom Osborne made the revelation in the House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Osborne says the source of the dispute is the no-layoff clause because the government is seeking a guarantee that it won’t roll over into the next contract. CUPE representative Brian Farewell says the union has agreed to that, but there is extra sidebar language that is problematic for the continuity of the contract. But Osborne insists that the language offered to CUPE is exactly the same as the language in NAPE’s contract.

Osborne also revealed Thursday that the cost of paying out severance to all public servants will cost the government just under $600 million. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.