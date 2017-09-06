Lineups began at gas stations on Wednesday as consumers brace for a significant increase in regulated gas prices to come into effect on Thursday. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.