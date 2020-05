The St. John’s Board of Trade is laying out some of its ideas for what the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic should look like. The province has hired former ACOA vice-president Paul Mills to advice the government how how to rebuild the economy. The chair of the Board of Trade, Andrew Wadden, says it’s going to require a combination of incentives for consumers to spend money and “mild austerity” for the government to get its finances under control.