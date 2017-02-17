Construction of new Corner Brook hospital to begin in 2019, premier announces

The promise to build a new hospital in Corner Brook has been made once again.

Premier Dwight Ball announced details of a new 164-bed acute care hospital in Corner Brook with construction planned to begin in 2019 through a public-private partnership. The new hospital will include the same services as exist at Western Memorial Regional Hospital, plus an expanded cancer care program with radiation services.

A request for proposals for a procurement advisor was issued on Friday. The hospital will be designed, built, financed and maintained by the private sector. Patient care, laundry, housekeeping and food services will be provided by the public sector.

The new regional hospital will measure approximately 50,000 square metres and will include 164 acute care beds. That’s in addition to the new 145-bed facility that will begin construction later this year and include 120 long-term care, 15 palliative care and 10 rehabilitative beds on the campus for a total of 309 beds.