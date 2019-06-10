A construction project is set to begin this morning near the main entrance and emergency entrances of the Janeway Children’s Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre.

Construction will consist of the addition of green space and provide seating areas for patients, families, and visitors, as well as improved directional signage to the entrances.

During the construction period, the parking lot in front of the main entrance will be temporarily closed. All non-emergency patients should enter the Janeway through the rehabilitation entrance, which is located just east of the main entrance ramp on Clinch Crescent.

Work is anticipated to be completed by Friday, July 5, 2019.