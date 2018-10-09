Paul Connolly, charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of Steven Miller in July 2016, has plead guilty to manslaughter.

Two men – Chelsey Lucas and Calvin Kenny – have already pleaded guilty to manslaughter and have been sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison in connection with the death of Miller. His body was found in a Conception Bay South driveway after a home invasion and robbery at his Seal Cove home. Today, Connolly also plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, as well as robbery and kidnapping. The details of what happened remain under a publication ban, pending sentencing.

Connolly is expected in court next Thursday for facts and sentencing.

A fourth man, Kyle Morgan pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter in Miller’s death and was sentenced to one year.