Mayors from the Connaigre Peninsula are standing by the aquaculture industry, despite the recent die-off at Northern Harvest’s operations. NTV’s David Salter reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.