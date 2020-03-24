The Town of Conception Bay South is the latest municipality to offer tax relief to residents through deferred tax payments, following similar announcements made by St. John’s and Paradise yesterday.

“Upon request, any resident or business who has signed up for the town’s Equal Payment Plan is eligible to have their payments deferred until July 2020, without penalty,” the town said in a statement Tuesday.

Payments will restart in July, and will be updated to reflect paying the property tax balance by Dec. 31, 2020.