Don and Marg Gorman of Conception Bay South drew the Ace of Spades on Wednesday evening to win $2.6 million in the Goulds Chase the Ace.

The Gormans told reporters their son would also share in the winnings. Their win brings an end to the Chase the Ace lottery organized by St. Kevin’s Parish.

It was guaranteed that there would be a winner tonight after the government announced an exit plan to end the massive lottery before the school year begins. The Gormans were the second ticket holders to be called to the stage to draw a card from the deck on Wednesday evening.

The first person to pull a card from the deck won a consolation prize of about $437,000, while the 50/50 winner also took home more than $427,000.