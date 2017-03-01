Complaints commissioner in uncharted territory with Snelgrove case

The RNC’s public complaints commissioner says he has his work cut out for him in the case of Cst. Douglas Snelgrove. Retired judge John Rorke says its the first case of its kind for the RNC. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.