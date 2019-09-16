On Tuesday, the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor will hold a municipal by-election with nine candidates in the running.

But at least one complaint has been made by a town employee accusing candidate Terry O’Halligan of concerning behaviour. He has been videotaping employees on the job and has approached town staff on various job sites.

The police have contacted O’Halligan following confrontations, but no charges have been laid. The town isn’t commenting because of the pending by-election and doesn’t want to be seen as interfering with the election outcome.