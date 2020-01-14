On Dec. 21, 2019 tragedy struck the town of Conception Bay South. Two people lost their lives in a horrific case of domestic violence. Now family and friends are coming together to help those left behind. Patsy Scott lost her life that night, leaving behind her son and grandson. People who knew her said she made every person she met feel special and often brightened their lives. She met a lot of people through her work at Starbucks and Bellissimo Bistro. Now some of her co-workers at Starbucks are raising money to help out her son, Matthew Scott, and his young daughter Kaylee as they try to adjust to life without her. They have set up a GoFundMe page called the Scott Family Fundraiser with money going towards final expenses, legal fees and recuperation for the Scott family.

