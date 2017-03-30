Community of Rencontre East left isolated without ferry

Rencontre East has been without transportation in or out of the community since Monday evening.

The ferry that services Rencontre East, Bay L’Argent and Pool’s Cove was taken out for repair on the weekend with the promise of helicopter services in return.

But residents say there is no sign of helicopter help after three days.

“Best case scenario would’ve been a new boat in place,” said mayor Peter Giovannini. “A helicopter would be fine, if the weather was ever good enough.”

Giovannini says between high winds in Rencontre East and Gander have grounded the promised helicopter, leaving the town to fend for itself.

Town clerk Krystal Gillard says those with personal boats have been making the trek across the water to bring everyday essentials back to the community.

“Our fire chief took his own boat to Bay L’Argent to bring a mother and her three children to an appointment,” said Gillard. “He also had to pick up chemo pills for a cancer patient here.”

Transportation Minister Al Hawkin’s office says that the Norcon Galatea ferry will arrive Saturday in support. That vessel has been docked since it was sent adrift late last month.

The absence of a ferry has opened up another topic of conversation in Rencontre East. Even when the original vessel, the MV Northern Seal is in service, they feel it’s condition is sub-par.

“It’s no better than a fish box on water,” the mayor said. “You have to go up 24 steps. If there’s an emergency and someone on a stretcher. How can you do it?”