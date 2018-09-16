A commercial warehouse was destroyed by fire overnight. Drivers along the Trans Canada Highway were the first to alert fire crews of the blaze near Paddy’s Pond. When firefighters arrived just after 2 a.m., there were large flames and a lot of smoke lighting up the dark night sky. Multiple explosions could be heard caused by combustibles like propane and diesel that was stored on site.

There was no water source nearby, so firefighters trucked in gallons from a pond. Five fire stations responded to the blaze that took more than an hour to bring under control. The fire burned for hours, and crews remained on the scene throughout the day today dousing hot spots. The investigation into what caused the fire has been turned over to the RNC. There were no injuries.