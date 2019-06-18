Comedy legend Greg Malone is taking another stab at politics, running for the Green Party in Avalon in this fall’s federal election.

Malone is best known as a performer for Newfoundland comedy groups CODCO and Wonderful Grand Band. But he has also been a political activist and candidate, running for the federal NDP in 2000 and for mayor of St. John’s in 2001.

“I’m a huge fan of Greg’s creative work in satire and political comedy,” said Green Party leader Elizabeth May. “But in addition to his considerable creative accomplishments, I’m also impressed by his dedication to activism. He has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the health care issues facing persons living with HIV-AIDS. He also campaigned successfully to stop the privatization of Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro. Greg will be a wonderful standard bearer for the Greens in Newfoundland, Labrador and Canada.”

Malone said in a statement that all life on the planet is facing an existential crisis.

“Everyone in their right mind should know and be concerned about this,” he said. “The Green Party gets it. They put it at the top of their agenda where it belongs. And government by corporation just isn’t working. That’s why I want to support Elizabeth May and Greens around the globe. This is literally the battle of our lifetime.”

The district of Avalon is currently represented by Liberal MP Ken McDonald.