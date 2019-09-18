A well known comedian from this province is calling out the federal Conservatives and one candidate in particular after they attributed a quote to him, which he says had been taken out of context and altered, to suggest he supports the party.

Dear @AndrewScheer & good folks at @Cpc_hq – Your candidate in Burnaby North Seymour is distributing a Meme on social media with my face and the words "Vote Conservative" indicating it is a quote from me. Not true. All fake. Please Stop. #WhoAreThesePeople? #Cdnpoli #yuck — Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) September 17, 2019

Rick Mercer took to social media to express frustrations over an image used on B.C’s Burnaby North Vancouver candidate Heather Leung’s social media channels.

The image shows his face with a quote on the importance of voting, while at the same time suggesting that young people vote conservative, but Mercer says it’s a fake.

The candidate – Heather Leung has since deleted the original post.