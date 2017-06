“Come From Away” won the Tony Award for best direction of a musical on Sunday Night.

The musical about Gander’s response to 9/11 was nominated for seven Tony Awards. Christopher Ashley was recognized for best direction at the awards show in New York City. “Come From Away” was also nominated for best musical, but that award went to “Dear Evan Hansen.”

The cast of “Come From Away,” including Newfoundland’s Petrina Bromley, performed live at the show.