The hit broadway musical Come From Away is making headlines once again, this time it’s for cleaning up at the Olivier Awards over the weekend.
The UK production of the musical took home four of the British theatre’s Olivier Awards on Sunday night including:
- Best New Musical
- Outstanding Achievement in Music
- Best Sound
- Best Choreographer
The Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music goes to… @ComeFromAwayUK! #OlivierAwards pic.twitter.com/godgR948X0
— Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 7, 2019
