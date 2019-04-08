The hit broadway musical Come From Away is making headlines once again, this time it’s for cleaning up at the Olivier Awards over the weekend.

The UK production of the musical took home four of the British theatre’s Olivier Awards on Sunday night including:

Best New Musical

Outstanding Achievement in Music

Best Sound

Best Choreographer

The Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music goes to… @ComeFromAwayUK! #OlivierAwards pic.twitter.com/godgR948X0 — Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) April 7, 2019