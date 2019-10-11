“Come From Away” is headed to China.

It will be the first time the Broadway musical about Newfoundland hospitality will be performed in an non-English speaking country.

In May, the musical will open in Shanghai for a limited engagement, with further cities in China to be announced.

Come From Away tells the true story of 9/11 and how Gander played host to more than 7,000 stranded airline passengers, when planes were grounded.

The musical opened on Broadway in 2017 before hitting Toronto, where it has enjoyed an extended run from Mirvish productions.

The Tony award-winning show has also toured North America, and traveled to London’s west end and Australia.