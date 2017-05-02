Come From Away, the Broadway musical about Gander’s response to 9/11, has been nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The nominations were announced Tuesday morning. Besides Best Musical, Come From Away is also nominated for Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Featured Actress (Jenn Colella) in a Musical.

The winners will be announced on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.